Doug Ford

Doug Ford at the 2014 Good Friday procession in East York. 

 Courtesy Bruce Reeve/Wikimedia Commons

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced changes to his cabinet, trying to renew his team after the resignation of Municipal Affairs and Housing minister Steve Clark. 

“As our province’s population and economy grow, it’s never been more important for us to build Ontario,” said Ford in a Monday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

Conservative parties in certain provinces are as corrupt as the federal liberal party. Hopefully the next federal Conservative government is less corrupt.

