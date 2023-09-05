Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced changes to his cabinet, trying to renew his team after the resignation of Municipal Affairs and Housing minister Steve Clark.
“As our province’s population and economy grow, it’s never been more important for us to build Ontario,” said Ford in a Monday press release.
“As we continue to attract billions of dollars in new investments to create better jobs with bigger paycheques, we have the right team in place to get it done.”
Clark resigned from cabinet on Monday after weeks of pushback from political opponents, First Nations leaders and residents following multiple investigations into the Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing’s handling of the Greenbelt land swaps.
The Ontario Integrity commissioner investigated his conduct and recommended Clark be reprimanded, saying he failed to oversee the process which led to protected Greenbelt lands being selected for housing development.
Ontario’s Auditor General found the process for choosing which parcels of land would be open for housing development was influenced by a small group of well-connected developers who stand to make billions of dollars.
Ontario Government House leader Paul Calandra becomes the Municipal Affairs and Housing minister. Former Ontario Treasury Board President Prabmeet Sarkaria shuffles over to Transportation minister.
Former Transportation minister Caroline Mulroney will take Sarkaria’s place as Treasury Board president. Replacing Calandra as Long-term Care minister will be former Transportation associate minister Stan Cho.
Ontario Progressive Conservative MPP Rob Flack (Elgin-Middlesex-London) will become the Housing associate minister, with a specific mandate on attainable housing and modular homes. Ontario PC MPP Todd McCarthy (Durham) has been promoted to Transportation associate minister.
Taking over as Ontario Small Business associate minister is former Housing associate minister Nina Tangri. Ontario Deputy Government House leader Andrea Khanjin will have an expanded role and assume additional responsibilities.
All other cabinet ministers will maintain their existing portfolios.
“We’ll never stop working on behalf of the people of Ontario to build the homes, highways and public transit our growing communities need,” said Ford.
Ford swore in a new cabinet in 2022, comprised of veteran cabinet ministers and a few rookies.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Conservative parties in certain provinces are as corrupt as the federal liberal party. Hopefully the next federal Conservative government is less corrupt.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.