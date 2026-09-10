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Ford shuffles cabinet, moves Piccini off skills fund into infrastructure

Surma takes Treasury Board, new AI associate post created as three summer vacancies are filled
Premier Doug Ford shuffled his cabinet Thursday
Premier Doug Ford shuffled his cabinet ThursdayIllustration
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