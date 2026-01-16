Ford slams Carney-China deal; says it puts Canadian workers at risk

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is warning that federal policies allowing greater access for Chinese electric vehicles could threaten Canada’s auto sector and put manufacturing jobs at risk.In a statement, Ford said China has established a foothold in the Canadian market and could leverage it to the detriment of Canadian workers. He criticized the federal government for what he described as an open-door approach to low-cost Chinese-made electric vehicles without firm commitments for equivalent investment in Canada’s economy, auto industry, or supply chain.Ford argued that reducing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles could also jeopardize Canadian automakers’ access to the United States, Canada’s largest export market. He said this could have broader economic consequences, including potential job losses..The premier called on Prime Minister Mark Carney and the federal government to take urgent action to support Ontario’s auto sector. His recommendations included ending the federal electric vehicle mandate, aligning Canadian regulations with key trading partners, and eliminating federal fees that he said increase production costs and discourage investment.Ford said Ottawa should focus on attracting investment and jobs to Ontario communities with significant auto manufacturing operations, including Brampton, Oshawa, and Ingersoll. He warned that some assembly lines in the province are already at risk or have left the country..Canada’s trade relationship with China has been strained for several years, shaped by diplomatic disputes, national security concerns and Ottawa’s growing alignment with U.S. trade policy. Tensions escalated in late 2024 when Canada imposed a 100% tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles, along with additional duties on steel and aluminum, citing concerns over state subsidies and the impact of low-cost imports on domestic industries. China retaliated with steep tariffs on Canadian agricultural and seafood exports, including canola, peas, pork and shellfish, effectively cutting many producers off from one of Canada’s most important export markets and deepening diplomatic friction.The new agreement marks a shift away from broad retaliatory tariffs toward negotiated market access on both sides. Under the deal, Canada will replace its 100% EV tariff with a quota system allowing up to 49,000 Chinese-made electric vehicles per year to enter the country at a preferential tariff of about 6.1%, with the quota set to increase gradually. In return, China has agreed to sharply reduce tariffs on Canadian canola seed to roughly 15% by March 1 and remove restrictive measures that had blocked shipments of canola meal, peas, lobster, crab and other seafood. Tariffs on pork and seafood will also be reduced or eliminated, restoring access for Canadian exporters while limiting Chinese EV imports to levels similar to those seen before the dispute..“Whether farmers or auto workers, Canadians expect and deserve a federal government that gives them every shot at success,” Ford said. He urged the federal government to work collaboratively with Ontario to strengthen, rather than weaken, Canada’s auto industry.The federal government has not yet responded publicly to Ford’s comments.