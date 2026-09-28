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Ford, Smith discuss US trade war, national unity, and pipelines at Calgary energy conference

Ontario and Alberta Premiers Ford and Smith discussed a plethora of topics at Enserva's Speaker Series in Calgary
Doug Ford and Danielle Smith in Calgary
Doug Ford and Danielle Smith in Calgary@fordnation on X/Twitter
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Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Calgary
Doug Ford
Abpol
Cdnpol
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Enserva
Canada-US trade war
Canadian pipelines
Northern Shield Energy Corridor
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