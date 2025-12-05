Ford to revamp Ontario education after poor standardized test results

Ontario will undertake a comprehensive review of its education system after new standardized testing results showed ongoing challenges in student math performance.The latest Education Quality and Accountability Office results, released Wednesday, indicate that while literacy scores remain strong, fewer students are meeting provincial standards in mathematics. According to the results, 86% of Grade 6 students met provincial standards in reading and 85% in writing. In math, only 51% met the standard. In Grade 9, math proficiency increased slightly, with 58% meeting expectations..The province spent about $43 billion on education in the last fiscal year. Roughly $32 billion went toward core education including classroom spending, while the remainder covered capital costs such as new schools, building repairs and early childhood programming.Education Minister Paul Calandra said an advisory body will be appointed to examine the system and make recommendations.The review will consider curriculum clarity, the effectiveness of testing, teacher preparedness and whether students have the tools necessary to succeed..Members of the advisory group have not yet been named. Appointees will receive a stipend of $1,500 per day for non full time work.The provincial government has increased oversight of several school boards in recent months.Six boards are currently under supervision due to concerns related to management and spending..These include Toronto’s public and Catholic boards, Ottawa Carleton, Dufferin Peel Catholic and most recently the Near North District School Board.A total of 133,542 Grade 9 students were assessed this year. Of these, 58% met the provincial math standard which is four percentage points higher than in 2023 24.About 45% maintained their achievement level, 16% improved to meet standards, 5% declined, and 34% have yet to meet expectations..In Grade 6, 127,174 students participated in EQAO testing. Math outcomes increased by one point over last year. Reading and writing results remain significantly higher than math.The results were first scheduled for release in September but were held until December.Opposition members and education unions criticized the delay and questioned the purpose of the new advisory review..Some unions have called for EQAO testing to be discontinued and funding redirected to classrooms.The government has not provided a timeline for when the advisory panel will complete its work.Recommendations will follow consultations with educators and system partners as the province looks to improve student performance in math, reading and writing.