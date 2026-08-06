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Ford tours flood-hit St. Catharines after emergency declarations

Premier meets mayor as Niagara communities clean up from back-to-back storms
Doug Ford met with first responders, as well as Mayor Mat Siscoe yesterday
Doug Ford met with first responders, as well as Mayor Mat Siscoe yesterdayDoug Ford on Instagram
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Doug Ford
Emergency
Niagara
Lincoln
St. Catharines, ON
Mat Siscoe
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Western Standard
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