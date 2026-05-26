News

Ford urged to block federal gun grab plan in Ontario

Doug Ford speaking in Ottawa
Doug Ford speaking in OttawaScreenshot:CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Doug Ford
Ctf
Ontpoli
Gage Haubrich
Toronto Police Association
Noah Jarvis
Michael Kerzner
Clayton Campbell
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news