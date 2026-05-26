Ford urged to block federal gun grab plan in Ontario

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on Ontario Premier Doug Ford to go beyond joining a court challenge against Ottawa’s firearm ban and pass legislation blocking federal gun grab efforts in the province.The taxpayer advocacy group praised Ford’s decision to intervene in a Supreme Court challenge against the Liberal government’s gun prohibition scheme but said Ontario should follow Alberta and Saskatchewan by formally preventing provincial participation in the program.“Ford is right to stand up for firearm owners in court, but he also needs to pass legislation to block the gun grab in Ontario,” said Gage Haubrich, the CTF’s Prairie director.“Ford needs to use every tool he can to protect Ontario firearm owners and taxpayers from this wasteful gun grab.”Ontario announced it will intervene in the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights’ Supreme Court case, which argues the federal cabinet exceeded its authority by imposing sweeping firearm bans through regulation rather than legislation.The CTF is also seeking intervener status in the case.A spokesperson for Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said the federal gun grab plan “has done nothing to address the root causes of gun violence in our communities.”Most provinces have already refused to participate in Ottawa’s gun grab program, arguing it will not reduce violent crime. Only British Columbia and Quebec have agreed to assist..Alberta and Saskatchewan have gone further by passing laws aimed at preventing federal authorities from using provincial resources to seize firearms from licensed owners.Police groups and law enforcement officials have repeatedly questioned the effectiveness of the Liberal government’s gun ban.“We know that the gun buyback program is going to have, essentially, zero impact on the crime in Toronto,” said Clayton Campbell, president of the Toronto Police Association.Dozens of police departments across Canada have also declined involvement in the confiscation effort.According to Budget 2025, the federal government has committed at least $742 million toward implementing the firearm ban and gun grab program. Other estimates have projected total costs could climb as high as $6 billion.“Ford is doing the right thing and standing up for Ontario taxpayers and firearm owners,” said Noah Jarvis, the CTF’s Ontario director.“Now he needs to take the next step, pass legislation to block the gun ban, and slam the door on this gun confiscation scheme in Ontario.”