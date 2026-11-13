Ford visits Honda plant after Ontario pledges $156M for hybrid retooling

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford visited Honda’s Alliston plant Friday, praising the workforce and reiterating Ontario’s $156 million contribution to a hybrid retooling project that maintains more than 4,000 existing jobs.Speaking to CTV News on the plant floor, Ford said: “Great, hard working people, quality people producing quality products here at Honda.” He added: “I want to thank Honda for their $867 million investment. We’re investing $156 million to create the best vehicles in the world.” Ford described the package as “a sign of confidence in the people of Ontario” and stated: “We want zero tariffs off the U.S.”Honda announced November 9 that it would spend an initial $166 million to upgrade and retool the Alliston facilities for next-generation hybrid-electric and gasoline-powered models, including the return of engine manufacturing. The work is part of a broader $867 million commitment; Ottawa is contributing $313 million and Ontario $156 million. Industry Minister Mélanie Joly formally announced the federal share on Friday..An Ontario government release issued the same day linked the Honda package to the $8.7 billion Canada-Ontario trade action plan unveiled in October. Officials said the project will protect more than 4,000 Alliston workers, over 30,000 indirect jobs, and more than 50 local suppliers while reshoring engine production.The announcement comes six months after Honda indefinitely suspended its planned $15 billion electric-vehicle and battery complex at the same site, citing weak demand. No government funds were transferred for that project before it was halted.Most vehicles built at Alliston are exported to the United States; Canadian-made content is exempt from Ottawa’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S. automotive goods. The same day Honda detailed its Canadian plans, the company announced a new multi-billion-dollar assembly plant in Ohio expected to create roughly 2,000 jobs.Ontario’s $156 million expenditure maintains rather than expands the existing workforce as the province navigates U.S. tariff uncertainty and slower electric-vehicle demand.