Ford warns Quebec independence would be 'a disaster' as premiers stress national unity

Ontario Premier Doug Ford warned that a government in Quebec seeking independence would be “a disaster for our country,” as premiers gathered in Saint John to promote interprovincial trade and national economic cooperation amid ongoing tensions with the United States.Ford’s comments came in response to a question about the upcoming Quebec election and the possibility that a sovereigntist party could be represented at the Council of the Federation table later this year. Quebec voters are expected to head to the polls before the end of the year.“It’d be a disaster for our country if the separatists got elected,” Ford said. “There’s never been a more important time in our history to make sure that we stand shoulder to shoulder, united.”.Ford framed national unity as an economic necessity, arguing that Canada’s ability to withstand U.S. tariffs and global trade disruptions depends on provinces working together rather than pursuing independence movements.“We have to be a united Canada right now,” he said, adding that Quebecers would “prosper a lot more as a united Canada.”New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt echoed the emphasis on unity, though she focused her remarks on economic cooperation rather than electoral politics. Holt said uncertainty in global markets and shifting U.S. policies require provinces to strengthen internal trade and infrastructure links..“When provinces work together, Canada competes and wins,” Holt said earlier in the event, pointing to increased Ontario exports moving through the Port of Saint John as an example of interprovincial collaboration.Later, Holt described Canada as a federation in which provinces remain autonomous while benefiting from cooperation, particularly on large infrastructure and energy projects.“As provinces we are independent within our space, but part of a federation,” Holt said. “That works well when we connect together.”.The comments on separatism arose amid broader discussions about pipelines, ports, and energy corridors, with multiple premiers calling for faster approvals of major projects to move Canadian goods to global markets. Ford reiterated support for new pipelines, rail lines, and ports, arguing that regulatory delays have hindered Canada’s economic competitiveness.While the discussion focused on Quebec’s political landscape, the exchange highlighted ongoing tensions within the federation over national unity, provincial autonomy, and economic priorities. Premiers acknowledged disagreements between provinces but stressed the importance of presenting a united front in dealings with foreign governments, particularly the United States..“We’re a big family,” Ford said. “Within a family there’s going to be disagreements, but when we come out of a room, we’re united.”The Council of the Federation, which brings together Canada’s premiers, is expected to continue discussions on trade diversification, energy infrastructure, and interprovincial barriers in the coming months as Canada responds to evolving U.S. trade policies and domestic political shifts.