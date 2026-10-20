Ford welcomes Alberta referendum result, calls for pipelines

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford welcomed Alberta’s referendum result Tuesday, saying the province had chosen a stronger future inside Canada and that the rest of the country must now build new pipelines.Early unofficial results showed roughly 76% of Albertans voted to remain in Canada, while about 24% supported beginning the process toward a binding separation referendum. The vote was not a direct question on independence. A “yes” would have set the stage for a future referendum on leaving Confederation.Ford posted on X that Alberta voters had “overwhelmingly chosen a stronger, more prosperous future for their province by remaining in Canada.” He added: “I’m thrilled by the decisive support Albertans have shown for the country we all love. Now it’s up to the rest of Canada to deliver on our commitment to Alberta by building new pipelines, unlocking our natural resources and unleashing the prosperity that will protect the future of Canadians from coast to coast to coast.”The statement aligns with Ford’s earlier position. In September he appeared with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Calgary and said “united we stand, divided we fall.” In May he called Alberta independence “a disaster” and said he would never put such a question to Ontario voters.Ford has also promoted a Northern Shield pipeline that would carry Alberta oil east to Ontario without crossing the United States. Ontario has signed memorandums of understanding with Alberta and Saskatchewan to study the concept. Manitoba has so far declined to participate. No cost estimate or private-sector backer has been announced.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she was “very pleased” with the early results and that Albertans had voted for “a stronger Alberta in a united Canada.” Prime Minister Mark Carney said the province had chosen unity.