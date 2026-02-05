Ford welcomes Ottawa auto funding, renews criticism of EV mandate

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford said the Ontario government supports new federal investments in the auto sector but continues to oppose Ottawa’s electric vehicle (EV) sales mandate, warning it could undermine competitiveness and threaten jobs.Speaking at a press conference at Humber Polytechnic on Thursday, Ford addressed the federal government’s newly announced auto strategy while emphasizing the need to protect Ontario’s manufacturing workforce amid global economic uncertainty.Ford said Ontario welcomes federal funding for auto and auto-parts companies, job training and charging infrastructure, calling the measures complementary to provincial investments already underway. However, he reiterated long-standing concerns about the federal EV mandate, arguing it places additional pressure on manufacturers at a time when the sector is facing international competition and trade challenges.“We continue to support the manufacturing of electric vehicles right here in Ontario,” Ford said, pointing to tens of billions of dollars in recent auto-sector investments attracted to the province. “But we do not support government mandates that make our auto sector less competitive and less able to attract investment and create jobs.”Ford framed the issue within a broader call for cooperation between governments, industry, labour and educational institutions, saying a unified approach is needed to defend Ontario jobs and maintain Canada’s industrial base. .He said Ontario’s auto industry has been central to the province’s economy for more than a century and must remain viable in the decades ahead.The premier also welcomed what he described as a shift by the federal government toward supporting workers and competitiveness, saying the new strategy would help the sector respond to market demand while operating on a “level playing field” globally. He linked the discussion to wider economic pressures, including tariffs and trade tensions, and said Ontario is focused on building a more resilient and self-reliant economy.Ford’s comments came during an event primarily focused on provincial investments in health care training and long-term care staffing, but he used the occasion to underline the connection between economic growth and public services. A strong economy, he said, is necessary to fund infrastructure, education and health care, including long-term care.The federal government has argued that the EV mandate is necessary to meet climate targets and accelerate the transition to cleaner transportation, while provinces including Ontario have raised concerns about timing, costs and competitiveness. The debate is expected to continue as Ottawa and the provinces negotiate the future direction of Canada’s auto industry.