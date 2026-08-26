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Ford’s approval jumps as PCs regain lead in new poll

Liaison survey shows Progressive Conservatives ahead amid trade dispute with U.S.
Doug ford has pulled ahead according to a new Liaison Strategies poll
Doug ford has pulled ahead according to a new Liaison Strategies pollGrok imagine
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