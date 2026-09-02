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Ford’s Lake Ontario sign cost taxpayers $25,000

Premier’s office confirms price to print and erect weekend billboard at Fifty Point
Ford unveiled the sign on August 29 earlier this week.
Ford unveiled the sign on August 29 earlier this week.@fordnation on X
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Doug Ford
Lake Ontario
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