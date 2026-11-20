TORONTO — A new Abacus Data poll shows Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives still ahead in Ontario, but their lead over the Liberals has narrowed to six points as the desire for change grows and the Liberals expand their pool of potential voters.Among committed voters, the PCs sit at 39%, down one point from Abacus’s previous survey. The Ontario Liberals are at 33%, up one, while the NDP has dropped two points to 18%. The Greens and other parties are at 5% each. The PC lead over the Liberals has fallen from 11 points in August to eight points in October and now six points.Seventy-one percent of Ontarians express at least some desire for a change in government, including 53% who say it is definitely time for a change. Only 18% believe Ford and the PCs should definitely be re-elected.The Liberals also hold the largest accessible voter pool. Fifty-six percent of Ontarians say they would consider voting Liberal, compared with 47% who would consider the PCs and 42% who would consider the NDP. That Liberal figure is up from 54% in October..The survey of 1,000 eligible Ontario voters was conducted from October 30 to November 4 and released November 18, just days before the Ontario Liberal Party selects its next leader on Saturday. The party is choosing its third new leader since 2018.Abacus CEO David Coletto noted the results on X, writing that Ford remains ahead “but the Liberals will select a new leader as pressure on the government grows.” The poll does not test specific issues such as education bargaining, the OSAP career-college file, or health-care decisions that have dominated recent Question Period exchanges. It also does not measure reaction to the government’s planned auto-sector announcement with the federal government today in Oakville.