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Ford's office says premier did not endorse Olivia Chow

Walk-back comes a day after Doug Ford told reporters to “read between the lines”
Ford had previously been accused of the endorsement after telling reporters to "read between the lines"
Ford had previously been accused of the endorsement after telling reporters to "read between the lines"Illustration
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Doug Ford
Ontpoli
Olivia Chow
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