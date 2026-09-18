Ford's office says premier did not endorse Olivia Chow

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford’s office said Thursday night that Ford did not endorse Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and will not back any candidate in the Oct. 26 municipal election, a day after the premier praised Chow and told reporters to “read between the lines.” Spokesperson Jennifer Cunliffe said Ford “will work with anyone no matter their political stripe to advance the interests of the people of Ontario.”Ford and Chow appeared together Wednesday at a Sanofi vaccine plant announcement where they were asked about endorsements in the mayoral race. Ford called their relationship “phenomenal,” said the province has given Toronto “more money than they’ve ever seen in their lives, over $9-billion,” and added, “We’re going to continue supporting the mayor. She’s doing an incredible job. So, read between the lines.”The walk-back sits next to Ford’s earlier record with Chow. In the 2023 byelection he backed former police chief Mark Saunders and called a Chow win an “unmitigated disaster.” The pair have since clashed over bike-lane removals, Billy Bishop Airport and speed cameras, while co-operating on the provincial upload of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway.Ford's office says that Queen’s Park will stay out of the Toronto race, and will not be endorsing any of the candidates.