FORE!: Alberta launches pilot program for golf carts on municipal roads

Alberta’s government has announced a new pilot program allowing golf carts to be driven on select municipal roads, starting with the town of Coaldale. The initiative is aimed at enhancing mobility options and recreational opportunities for residents, with other municipalities invited to apply for similar projects.The five-year pilot program, developed in partnership with Coaldale, comes as part of Alberta’s broader push to meet unique transportation needs across the province. The initiative offers municipalities the flexibility to adopt new transportation modes, easing congestion and improving residents' quality of life.“Transportation does not stand still,” said Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors.“Pilot projects like this hold the key to unlocking new modes of transportation for everyone.”The new project builds on Alberta’s existing transportation policies, which already allow off-highway vehicles (OHVs) and e-bikes on certain roads. Coaldale’s participation will provide the province with valuable data on the safety and practicality of expanding golf cart use.Other municipalities, including Lacombe County, the Village of Linden, and the Summer Village of Whispering Hills, have already applied for and been approved to pilot similar projects. The province encourages more communities to submit bylaw proposals for review.Coaldale Mayor Jack Van Rijn celebrated the initiative.“Thanks to Alberta’s government, our council will be able to pass a golf cart bylaw that gives residents living near our local golf course the ability to drive their carts to and from the course. It’s a win for everyone involved.”