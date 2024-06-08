Foreign affairs says some countries ‘using’ UN to detract from ‘human rights, gender equality’

A briefing note from the Department of Foreign Affairs states some countries are “using” the UN to push their own agenda in a way that undermines Canadian “values.”Without naming any specifically, the department wrote in a briefing note to Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly Countries that some UN countries “don’t share our values,” per Blacklock’s Reporter. This stance follows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s public praise for the UN while waging an unsuccessful 2020 campaign for a temporary seat on the Security Council. Canada finished third in balloting behind Norway and Ireland.“Although Canada is a proud founding member of the United Nations our overall presence and ability to exert influence abroad has not kept pace with evolving global realities nor with recent investments by countries that don’t share our values,” said the brief. “Countries that don’t share our values are using the United Nations to advance their own agendas including on international norms and standards and limiting human rights and gender equality, important values to Canadians.”The unnamed offenders “seek to advance their narrow national agendas, undermining core rights like human rights.”The Trudeau Liberals during the prime minister’s four-year campaign for a Security Council seat sung the UN’s praises and repeatedly claimed “Canada is back” while campaigning for the post.“We are determined to help the United Nations make greater strides in support of its goal for all humanity,” said Trudeau when he announced his bid. “Send the message that Canada is back, that we’re engaged, that we’re a global leader,” said then-Finance Minister Bill Morneau in 2016. “Our prime minister and our government have made it clear to the world that Canada is back,” then-Treasury Board President Scott Brison said in 2017.The foreign affairs briefing note was sent to the minister seven weeks after Canada’s December 13 vote against Israel and the United States in demanding a Gaza ceasefire without any mention of Hamas’ killing and kidnapping of Jews. “This will not soon be forgotten,” said former Liberal MP Michael Levitt, who is current CEO of Canadian Friends of the Simon Wiesenthal Centre.Joly on March 18 said she did not want to “pick sides” in Gaza. “This conflict has polarized our society and is testing the strength of our social cohesion. We are entangled in a web of devastation and face pressure to pick sides, forced to believe that if we speak up for one, of course surely we are against the other,” said Joly. “For us it is not that simple. Given the situation I doubt there will be a winner. Where do we stand? We are there to help. We are an honest broker and that is what Canada does.”