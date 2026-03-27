Foreign flags to be removed from Toronto city hall flagpoles under new policy

TORONTO — Toronto city council has approved changes to the city’s flag-raising policy that will prohibit foreign national flags from being flown on civic flagpoles starting Dec. 1.Council passed the motion during a meeting Thursday, adopting an amended version of a proposal introduced by Coun. Jon Burnside. The original motion called for an immediate end to the practice of raising flags of foreign countries, as well as those of non-profit and charitable organizations, on courtesy flagpoles at city buildings.Burnside said the intent of the change is to ensure flags serve as symbols of unity rather than division. He also referenced past instances where flag-raising events required heightened police presence.Coun. Michael Thompson introduced an amendment to limit the ban specifically to foreign national flags, with implementation set for Dec. 1. Council also approved an additional amendment from Coun. James Pasternak to honour any flag-raising events that have already been scheduled.Some councillors voiced opposition to the policy change, citing concerns about its impact on community expression in one of Canada’s most diverse cities.Coun. Lily Cheng, who voted against the motion, said flag-raising ceremonies have cultural significance for many residents and contribute to the city’s diversity. She noted that for some individuals, these events offer a meaningful connection to their countries of origin..A separate motion from Cheng to raise the Lion and Sun flag in solidarity with Iranian-Canadians was ruled out of order under existing city rules, which allow only flags recognized by the federal government.Coun. Nick Mantas also opposed the change, arguing it could affect many communities across the city. He suggested the issue warranted broader consultation with residents.Coun. Jamaal Myers echoed that view, calling for public engagement before making changes to the policy. He said flag-raising events have historically been a source of pride and celebration for many communities.Under the updated policy, flags representing indigenous and Treaty partners, the Intersex Pride flag, the Black Liberation flag, professional sports organizations, and cities participating in Toronto’s International Alliance program will continue to be permitted on civic flagpoles.