Foreign influence registry bill faces delay until after next election

A bill designed to expose paid agents of China and other foreign powers is unlikely to be implemented before the next federal election, the Commons public safety committee was informed. Blacklock's Reporter says MPs have expressed concerns that the absence of such legislation contributed to foreign interference in the 2019 and 2021 elections.“The element that is key to this foreign influence transparency registry is bringing transparency,” testified Richard Bilodeau, director general with the Department of Public Safety. “Even bringing sunlight to associations is a key, valuable tool.”Bill C-70, An Act Respecting Countering Foreign Interference, aims to mandate the public disclosure of individuals lobbying on behalf of any “foreign principal,” under penalty of five years’ imprisonment and a $5 million fine. The bill defines foreign principals as any “foreign economic entity, foreign entity, foreign power or foreign state.”Prohibited activities under the bill include undisclosed lobbying, social media posting, distribution of gifts, or “providing a service or use of a facility” on behalf of any foreigner. Compliance would be overseen by a federal commissioner.“We do recognize there is significant interest in making sure it is up and running before the next federal election,” said Bilodeau. “It is going to be a priority for us to set it up. There are numerous pieces of work that need to be done.”“It may in fact take up to a year, am I correct?” asked Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton). “It could take up into a year,” replied Bilodeau.Conservative MP Frank Caputo (Kamloops-Thompson, B.C.) expressed concern over the projected timeline. “What would be the minimum amount of time it would take to set something like this up?” asked Caputo. “A year is what we are estimating currently,” confirmed Bilodeau.“We had Bill C-282 by a former colleague of this House, MP Kenny Chiu,” noted Caputo. “At the time, fairly clearly, there was electoral interference that may have cost him his seat. We could be running into that very thing. That is what concerns me.”Chiu (Steveston-Richmond, B.C.) had introduced Bill C-282, An Act To Establish The Foreign Influence Registry, months before the 2021 election. He subsequently lost his re-election bid by 3,477 votes.Evidence presented to a Commission on Foreign Interference indicated that Chinese-language media, seemingly influenced by Communist Party agents, disseminated false reports claiming Chiu’s bill would imprison citizens for “pro-China speech.” Neither police nor Elections Canada investigated these claims at the time.“I have been betrayed,” Chiu testified on April 3 at the Commission. “That is how I see it.”