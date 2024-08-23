News

Foreign interference inquiry hears CCP agents worked on 2021 elections polls

Foreign interference inquiry hears CCP agents worked on 2021 elections polls
Foreign interference inquiry hears CCP agents worked on 2021 elections pollsCourtesy CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Leona Alleslev
Elections Canada
Kenny Chiu
Ccp Chinese Communist Party
Blacklock’s Reporter
Justice Marie-Josée Hogue
federal inquiry
Foreign interference inquiry
foreign operatives working at polling stations
Chinese Canadian constituents
Liberal MP Leah Taylor Roy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news