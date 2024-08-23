Foreign interference inquiry hears CCP agents worked on 2021 elections polls

Chinese Communist Party (CCP) operatives allegedly acted as Elections Canada poll workers in the 2021 campaign, according to documents submitted to a federal inquiry, per Blacklock’s Reporter. Former Conservative MP Leona Alleslev in a sworn affidavit said she was told by Chinese Canadian constituents they knew of foreign operatives working at polling stations.“Around half the Chinese Canadian constituents she canvassed would tell Ms. Alleslev they were afraid to vote for her because they feared repercussions against themselves or their family members both in Canada and in China,” said Alleslev’s affidavit filed with the Commission on Foreign Interference.“Some claimed they took the threat seriously because there were agents of the CCP working in the local Elections Canada office and in the polling stations or monitoring outside of the significantly reduced number of polling stations to watch who voted,” read the sworn statement.“Ms. Alleslev did not report any concerns to Elections Canada or the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections during the campaign because of her experience with Elections Canada’s lack of clear process, unresponsiveness and inaction on other matters.”Other MPs also accused Elections Canada of a lackadaisical response to complaints of foreign interference.Alleslev in 2021 lost re-election to Liberal MP Leah Taylor Roy by 1,460 votes. The Tories marked her constituency as one of 13 federal ridings with suspicious activities. The 13 included three other defeated Conservative MPs: Kenny Chiu (Steveston-Richmond East, BC), Bob Saroya (Markham-Unionville, ON) and Alice Wong (Richmond Centre, BC).The nine other ridings named by Conservatives at the China inquiry were the Ontario constituencies of Don Valley North, Markham-Stouffville, Mississauga-Centre, Newmarket-Aurora, Richmond Hill, Scarborough-Agincourt and Willowdale, and the Vancouver-area ridings of Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam and Fleetwood-Port Kells.Alleslev in her affidavit said her riding had “a substantial ethnic Chinese minority population” and that she heard allegations of Communist Party poll watchers repeated hundreds of times. Other constituents told her “the Conservative Party was anti-Chinese and wanted to discredit the Communist Party of China and ethnic Chinese people and take away China’s sovereignty and economic power.”“Ms. Alleslev was told by some Chinese Canadian constituents about messaging they had received that said she was anti-Chinese or that she could revoke people’s immigration status, prevent them from getting citizenship, deny student visas or their family members’ visitor visas, take away their benefits or have them deported,” said the affidavit.Justice Marie-Josée Hogue, head of the Commission on Foreign Interference, in a May 3 Initial Report said “troubling events” pointed to foreign interference in at least three ridings: Don Valley North, Steveston-Richmond East and Vancouver East. “Was there foreign interference targeting the 2019 and 2021 general elections?” asked Hogue. “Yes I have no difficulty concluding that there was.”Commission hearings are expected to resume in September. “My work is ongoing and may shed further light on relevant events,” wrote Hogue. A second report due by year’s end is to document officialdom’s response to subterfuge by foreign agents.