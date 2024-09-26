Foreign interference reports reveal CCP media’s influence in Canada

A top-secret federal memo discloses Chinese-language media in Canada are dominated by Chinese Communist Party (CCP) narratives and censorship of pro-democracy voices, per Blacklock’s Reporter. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) in a four-page memo, disclosed by the Commission on Foreign Interference, wrote “the Chinese Communist Party controls narratives by limiting opportunities for dissenting voices.”Party agents used “economic incentives” among other tactics to influence coverage, it said.“China-friendly narratives inundate Chinese-language media in Canada,” said the intelligence memorandum. “Censorship including self-censorship is pervasive and alternative media voices are few or marginalized in mainstream Chinese-language media.”“This includes traditional media such as newspapers and new media provided by online platforms and apps such as WeChat,” said the memo. CSIS counted some one million Canadian followers of the Chinese-language WeChat platform..China Inquiry Commissioner Hogue cannot unmask Parliament Hill spies.Media were expected to repeat two specific narratives, wrote analysts. “Two mutually reinforcing messages in its external propaganda are the undermining of ‘anti-China’ forces abroad while upholding China as a successful model for other nations and thus demonstrating the Chinese Communist Party’s competency,” they said.The memo did not name outlets under CCP influence. The Falun Dafa Association in a 2023 report, Foreign Interference And Repression Of Falun Gong In Canada, named La Presse Chinoise and Sing Tao Daily as friendly to the CCP.Pro-democracy activists in 2020 also named Fairchild Radio, a Chinese-language programmer, as CCP friendly. A national radio ombudsman, the Canada Broadcast Standards Council, acknowledged a “large number of complaints” against Radio CJVB-AM in Vancouver..Foreign interference inquiry hears CCP agents worked on 2021 elections polls.Victor Ho of Richmond, BC, former editor of Sing Tao Daily, in 2020 testimony at the Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations said Party influence in Mandarin and Cantonese newsrooms was commonplace.“They use identity politics,” testified Ho.“The ultimate goal is to brainwash or at least influence our Chinese Canadian audiences into accepting the policies of the Communist Party of China. They exploit free airwaves of our broadcasters to convey political propaganda.”“What are our Canadian values? This is my concern. The government should make it clear, no matter whether you are ethnic Chinese or ethnic Korean or ethnic French, it doesn’t matter.”Ho cited a 2019 broadcast on Radio CHMB-AM in Vancouver by the Chinese Consul that claimed pro-democracy activists were “trying to intimidate people who truly care about Hong Kong” and were anti-China. “I would like the CRTC to investigate such cases for the sake of protecting the proper interests of Canada,” testified Ho..Chinese dissidents in Canada plead for help from CCP silencing.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.