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Foreign money circles Alberta pipeline proposal as Smith targets Asian market

Premier Danielle Smith at the CERAWeek by S&P Global Energy Conference in Houston, Texas.
Premier Danielle Smith at the CERAWeek by S&P Global Energy Conference in Houston, Texas. Courtesy of Danielle Smith via X
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Carbon Tax
Energy
Pipelines
Danielle Smith
Pipeline
International Energy Agency
Lng Canada
Iran
Mark Carney
CERA Week
Alberta pipelines
Canadian pipelines
Iran-US-Israel war

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