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Foreign-owned companies qualify under Ottawa's Buy Canadian policy as contractors file complaints

Alexander Jeglic in the House of Commons Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates meeting on October 21, 2025.
Alexander Jeglic in the House of Commons Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates meeting on October 21, 2025.Screenshot
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Cdnpoli
Alexander Jeglic
Department Of Public Works
Mark Carney
Buy Canadian
Richard Bragdon