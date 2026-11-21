CALGARY — Ottawa can give a company owned entirely abroad a 10% bidding advantage under its Buy Canadian policy, even if its head office is outside Canada. A May 21 Public Works memo obtained by Blacklock's Reporter through access to information shows how the advantage works. When federal officials compare bids, they assess a qualifying supplier’s price as though it were 10% lower. The price the supplier actually charges stays the same. Bidders can also earn up to 25% additional points for offering Canadian goods and services.Under the policy, a company qualifies as a Canadian supplier if it operates from a permanent place of business in Canada, is registered and files taxes here, and maintains what the memo calls a “meaningful economic footprint in Canada.” That definition could allow the Bank of China to qualify..Carney’s 'Buy Canadian' pledge faces scrutiny over LNG Canada’s Chinese steel plans.At a May 26 Commons government operations committee hearing, Conservative MP Tamara Jansen (Cloverdale-Langley City, BC) asked senior assistant deputy public works minister Dominic Laporte whether a foreign company could qualify by setting up a Canadian subsidiary.“If they meet the other aspects of the Canadian supplier definition, yes,” Laporte replied. He also confirmed the policy does not require a Canadian head office.“Does the department distinguish between Canadian-owned companies and foreign-owned companies operating in Canada?” Jansen asked.“We don’t,” Laporte replied.Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the Buy Canadian policy on September 5, 2025.In the memo prepared for a May 22 meeting of deputy ministers, Public Works flagged difficulties verifying which suppliers qualify, the risk of trade retaliation and the potential impact on competitive bidding.