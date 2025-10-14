Forest sector faces 45% tariffs as new U.S. duties take effect

Canadian forest producers are bracing for significant disruption as the U.S. government imposes new Section 232 tariffs on softwood lumber and derivative products, taking effect Tuesday. The Forest Products Association of Canada (FPAC) warned the measures threaten the jobs of more than 200,000 Canadians and put hundreds of towns and cities that rely on the forestry sector at risk.“For eight years, forest workers and communities across Canada have borne the brunt of increasing duties — now exceeding 45% with the addition of these new tariffs,” said Derek Nighbor, President and CEO of FPAC. “These are punitive, protectionist measures with no basis in fact. They ignore decades of evidence that Canadian lumber strengthens, rather than threatens, U.S. national security and economic resilience.”.FPAC called the tariffs unjustified and damaging, saying they target responsibly managed, sustainably sourced Canadian wood under the pretense of national security.The association added that the actions increase costs for American families and homebuilders while putting Canadian mills and workers in jeopardy.The association is urging the Canadian government to respond with the same urgency as it has shown in disputes over steel, aluminum, and energy, and to push for immediate negotiations with U.S. officials to restore stability to the North American forest economy.“Every day this dispute drags on deepens uncertainty for workers, families, and the communities they support on both sides of the border,” Nighbor said. “It’s time for leadership on both sides to restore predictability to our integrated North American forest economy.”