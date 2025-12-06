Forever Canadian organizer claims Albertan independence movement fuelled by foreign interference

Thomas Lukaszuk, the main organiser behind the Forever Canadian movement, has claimed that the Albertan independence movement is being fuelled by foreign interference. .Lukaszuk, who is the main face behind the Forever Canadian movement, a movement that says it is a "...citizen-led movement (that) gives Albertans a clear, democratic way to say we remain in Canada," appeared on The OShow with Laura Babcock and asserted that support for Albertan independence is largely fuelled by foreign actors. .“We know the pro-separatist movement is being fuelled by foreign interference and other agenda" said Lukaszuk on Babcock's podcast. He went on to say that Premier Danielle Smith "... has to respond to my petition and is taking unusual, un-Canadian measures to push for separation.” This is referring to a petition that Lukaszuk organised to trigger a referendum by obtaining the 293,976 signatures necessary to trigger a referendum under the terms of Alberta’s Citizen Initiative Act..Babcock went on to say that this forgiven interference was in the form of "MAGA propaganda coming in from the states" and in ""Canadian" papers that are owned by the US hedge funds...".Lukaszuk said, later on in the show, that separatists were a "... small, vocal group that, for the first time in the history of this province, feels emboldened because they believe, and now they know for a fact, that they have a premier and a governing party that has their back."