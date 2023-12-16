FOREVER YOUNG: Scientists get closer to ‘groundbreaking’ anti-aging solution for large dogs

A San Francisco-based biotech company has designed an anti-aging drug for dogs 40 pounds and heavier and is waiting on FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approval. Dogs generally live an average of 10 to 13 years, with the lifespans of larger dogs more accelerated than their smaller breed counterparts. If it passes, the drug, LOY-001, will be the first drug of its kind ever available. It is designed to slow down natural age-related processes among larger canines. The drug interacts with the dog’s age-accelerating hormone, IGF-1, and works to slow its processes as well as keep away age-related diseases. It is currently in injection form, where a veterinarian needs to administer it every three to six months, but scientists are working on a daily pill. The company, Loyal for Dogs, announced on Tuesday the drug passed the first of three steps with the FDA to put the item on the market. They are hoping it will be available on the market as of 2026. “Today’s milestone is a crucial part of Loyal’s application for conditional approval,” the company said in a press release.So far, the company has undergone interventional studies on the drug and observational studies on 451 dogs (without the administering of any drugs). Further steps in the FDA process include extensive clinical trials and a safety review. CEO and founder Celine Halioua told Fox News in a statement the drug can help with a dog’s “quality of life” in addition to extending it. “There are 25 million large-breed dogs in the US alone,” she said, “That’s 25 million dogs we can help live longer and with better quality of life.”“Loyal’s approach represents a different paradigm, using our understanding of the underlying mechanisms of aging to reduce the risk of these diseases in the first place,” Halioua's statement continued. “It means the FDA agrees LOY-001 has a reasonable expectation of effectiveness. Once the FDA approves Loyal’s manufacturing and safety data packages, Loyal can market the drug for lifespan extension in the target canine population."“Conditional approval lasts for up to five years, during which time Loyal will collect the remaining effectiveness data and apply for full approval.”Texas veterinarian Dr. Ivana Crnec of Veterinarians.org told Fox the drug is “groundbreaking” and “promising.”Crnec explained body mass and growth rate are two key determinants in how long a dog will live, with IGF-1 found in much higher levels in bigger canines. She is therefore quite hopeful the new drug will be effective in lengthening the lifespans of bigger dogs. “In my professional opinion, the drug is groundbreaking,” Crnec said. “We still need to wait and see its results and potential side effects, but so far, LOY-001 is definitely promising.”“The fact that the FDA described the drug as having ‘reasonable expectations of effectiveness’ says a lot about its potential,” she added. “[It will] indirectly have a positive impact on the life quality of large and giant dog breeds.”