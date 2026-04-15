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Former BC chief says she 'wishes' Widdowson was 'raped' to 'understand' residential school violence

A former BC indigenous chief has said that she "wishes" Dr. Frances Widdowson would be beaten and raped so she would understand “what our people went through” with regards to the legacy of indigenous residential schools.
A former BC indigenous chief has said that she "wishes" Dr. Frances Widdowson would be beaten and raped so she would understand “what our people went through” with regards to the legacy of indigenous residential schools.WS Canva
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David Eby
University Of British Columbia
Residential School
Jim Mcmurtry
Frances Widdowson
Bc Politics
Kamloops Residential School
Canada’s residential schools
Dallas Brodie
Canadian residential schools
OneBC
Aaron Pete
charlene belleau
thompson rivers university
derek thompson

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