Former B.C. elections chief nominated to run foreign agents registry faces scrutiny

Ottawa has nominated former British Columbia chief electoral officer Anton Boegman to oversee Canada’s new federal registry of foreign agents, setting the stage for parliamentary hearings amid lingering criticism of his handling of B.C.’s last provincial election.Blacklock's Reporter says Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree tabled Boegman’s nomination in the House of Commons, formally proposing him as Foreign Influence Transparency Commissioner for a seven-year term and referring the appointment to the House affairs committee for review.The role was created under Bill C-70, An Act Respecting Countering Foreign Interference, passed by Parliament in 2024. The legislation requires that the commissioner be appointed only after consultation with leaders of all recognized parties and approval by majority votes in both the Commons and the Senate.Boegman’s nomination comes months after his term as head of Elections BC ended on November 7. His tenure has drawn renewed attention following the release of an internal federal commentary, obtained through Access To Information, that portrayed him as ineffective and sharply criticized his management of British Columbia’s razor-thin 2024 provincial election..The unsigned document, circulated within the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections, described the vote as a “leadership and management failure” and accused Elections BC of failing to take responsibility for what it called embarrassing errors. The commentary argued that delayed results and administrative mishaps undermined public confidence, even if they did not ultimately change the outcome.Boegman, in his official post-election report, acknowledged that the 2024 contest was not without problems, citing errors, disruptions and three judicial recounts. He noted that just 22 votes in one riding determined whether the province would be governed by a majority or minority government.The internal commentary dismissed those explanations, saying Boegman cited legislative changes, new technology, long hours and weather for the problems but offered no apology to voters. It concluded that the chief electoral officer was accountable for the failures and warned that disclosure of the mistakes had raised serious concerns about the integrity and reliability of the electoral process.MPs and senators must now decide whether Boegman, whose record has been questioned by federal election officials themselves, should be entrusted with enforcing transparency rules aimed at countering foreign interference in Canada’s political system.