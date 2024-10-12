Former BC Greens leader Andrew Weaver endorses Conservative candidate in Victoria

Andrew Weaver has thrown his support behind BC Conservative candidate Stephen Andrew in the Vancouver Island riding of Oak Bay-Gordon Head.The former BC Green Party leader slammed both his old party and the BC NDP, arguing Andrew was the only viable option to get that region of British Columbia back on track.."While the media often focuses on party leaders and their platform, in reality we elect individuals (not parties or their leader) to represent us," Weaver wrote in a statement shared to X by Andrew. "I look for someone who will be fearless, someone who will liste and someone who will stand up for their constituents ... In 2024 my vote will be for Stephen Andrew."Weaver went on to describe Andrew as someone with a "willingness to explore all points of view and to see out advice when challenged with difficult decisions," adding that, "as a member of the LGBTQ2+ plus community, he will be a strong advocate for diversity and tolerance.""He understands the reality of climate change yet also recognizes that you must bring people with you to advance effective policies, rather than polarize the electorate," Weaver continued, lamenting that, "the BC Greens ... have lost their way fiscally and are proposing aspirational solutions that they have no hope of delivering or funding."He also slammed the BC NDP for not "let[ting] their MLAs vote to represent the will of their constituents due to rigid party discipline."As the Maple Ridge News reports, Weaver praised Conservative leader John Rustad earlier this year for his ability to listen to opposing points of view and changing his opinions when new evidence comes to light.Aside from serving as an MLA and leader of the BC Greens, Weaver is an acclaimed scientist who has won numerous awards.