BC MLA John Rustad (Nechako Lakes) has been appointed as the new leader of the provincial Conservative party.
“I want to thank the thousands of members of the Conservative Party of British Columbia,” said Rustad in a Friday press release.
BC MLA John Rustad (Nechako Lakes) has been appointed as the new leader of the provincial Conservative party.
“I want to thank the thousands of members of the Conservative Party of British Columbia,” said Rustad in a Friday press release.
“I appreciate the trust you're putting in my leadership, and I promise you this — no one will outwork me.”
Rustad joined the BC Conservatives on February 16 after he was axed from the Liberals.
That meant a Conservative MLA would sit in the province’s legislature for the first time in more than a decade.
The Liberals booted him from the party's caucus due to social media posts he made about anthropogenic climate change.
Rustad said he was gunning for the BC Conservatives leadership on March 23.
He decided to run after former Conservative leader Trevor Bolin stepped down earlier this month.
“Our province needs a new option with genuine, principled leadership,” he said.
Rustad went on to say as Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation minister, he signed more than 400 agreements with British Columbia’s indigenous people. He said failure “wasn't an option then, and it isn't an option now.”
For the past 18 years, he said fighting for BC has been his life. He added he's going to take on the Liberals and NDP who think they should be able to limit people’s job prospects, deny freedoms, and gate keep healthcare.
Bolin said he was thrilled to announce he'd been named his successor.
“I wish the utmost success for John as the new leader and growth for this great party,” said Bolin.
As he wrapped up his time as leader, he said the main question people have asked him is what was his favourite part. His favourite part was the ability to meet with and connect with people from across British Columbia over the last few years.
The Conservatives nominated him as the candidate for Peace River North in the upcoming provincial election.
BC Conservatives Leadership Election Organizing Committee Chair Aisha Estey thanked Bolin. Estey said Rustad will have to ensure the party “grows the conservative movement this Province wants and so desperately needs.”
“We are counting on you,” she said.
Rustad concluded by saying the Conservatives will bring people together in every region in the province and continue to build a grassroots movement for positive change.
“Every single British Columbian voter will have the opportunity to tick a box that says ‘Conservative’ when they cast their vote in the next election,” he said.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(1) comment
Well, the BC libs are closer to conservative than the NDP...just saying..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.