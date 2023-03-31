John Rustad

John Rustad 

 Courtesy John Rustad/Facebook

BC MLA John Rustad (Nechako Lakes) has been appointed as the new leader of the provincial Conservative party. 

“I want to thank the thousands of members of the Conservative Party of British Columbia,” said Rustad in a Friday press release.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Well, the BC libs are closer to conservative than the NDP...just saying..

