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Former BC premier praises Smith but warns Canada is trapped by ‘tyranny of the status quo’

Former BC Premier Gordon Campbell (left), former Reform Party leader Preston Manning, and Marco Navarro-Genie on September 19, 2026.
Former BC Premier Gordon Campbell (left), former Reform Party leader Preston Manning, and Marco Navarro-Genie on September 19, 2026. Zoom screenshot
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