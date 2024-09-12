News

Former BC trustee faces hate speech complaint, six years after calling transitions 'child abuse'

Barry Neufeld
Barry NeufeldScreen grab
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Hate Speech
Chilliwack Teachers Association
Barry Neufeld
Bc Teachers Federation
Chilliwack School Board
Gays Against Grooming

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news