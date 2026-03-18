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Former Bloc Québécois MP charged with sexual assault charges involving a minor

Former Bloc MP Pascal-Pierre Paillé has been charged with sexual offences involving a minor
Pascal-Pierre Paillé lawn sign used during his election campaign
Pascal-Pierre Paillé lawn sign used during his election campaign Radio-Canada
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Sexual Assault
Bloc Quebecois
Quebec City
Sexual contact with a minor
Pascal-Pierre Paillé
Former MP

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