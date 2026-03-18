Former Bloc Québécois MP charged with sexual assault charges involving a minor

Former Bloc Québécois MP Pascal-Pierre Paillé has been arrested and charged with multiple sexual offences, including sexual assault and sexual contact with minors.Police arrested Paillé on Tuesday morning in the Quebec capital in connection with "cases of sexual assault, sexual contact with minors, and sexual assault in a position of authority," a statement from the Quebec City police reads.Paillé was the member of parliament for the riding of Louis-Hébert from 2008 to 2011, and the acts he has been accused of supposedly happened from January to June 2006 and August 2024.According to Le Journal de Quebec, a victim, who was 14 at the time, matched with Paillé on the gay dating site Grindr, with the victim having their age set as 17 on their profile; this was the incident that occurred in August of 2024."We started writing to each other. He told me that he thought I was handsome, and he sent me pictures of him without a shirt," the victim said to Le Journal under a fake name.He also said that he was able to convince Paillé that he was in fact 17, but Paillé did not take the necessary steps to verify his age.."We had a completely consensual sexual relationship. Once we were done, he took me home," the victim says, later saying he expressed his uneasiness of the encounter to Paillé, who "was reassuring and told me that it was nothing and that he would not tell anyone."The victim later describes seeing Paillé who, in addition to later becoming an MP, was a teacher and had accepted a contract at the victim's school."It was the worst return to school of my life; I was shaking and sweating everywhere," the victim said, recounting his experience with Paillé.The victim was later convinced by a trusted adult to file a complaint with the police about the incident and says he encourages anyone else who shares a similar situation to do the same."It is also for them that I decided to talk to the police about it. It is my number one concern that there are others like me."Police state that the investigation began at the end of January 2026, and his current employer, the Quebec public school board, has confirmed that he has been suspended since February 2nd.