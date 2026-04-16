Former Bowden correctional officer charged with breach of trust after alleged contraband smuggling scheme

A former federal correctional officer has been charged after an RCMP investigation alleged she smuggled contraband into Bowden Institution and received thousands of dollars in return while maintaining a relationship with an inmate.Innisfail RCMP say they were notified in July 2025 by Correctional Service Canada at Bowden Institution about possible breach of trust involving a staff member. The employee resigned shortly after learning she was under investigation.Police allege the investigation revealed the correctional officer had developed a romantic relationship with an inmate and used her position to bring prohibited items into the facility, which were then allegedly sold inside the prison at inflated prices.Investigators identified nicotine patches and a cellphone as the known contraband involved in the scheme. Financial records reportedly showed the officer received thousands of dollars in payments connected to the smuggling operation.On April 15, 2026, RCMP arrested the former employee..Jennifer Plante, 46, of Olds, is charged with breach of trust by a public official.She was released from custody by a justice of the peace and is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Red Deer on May 1.