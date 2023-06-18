judge throws the book at child offender
An ex-cabinet secretary Mel Cappe stated that federal whistleblowers who gave the media secret memos on Chinese spying should be punished. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Cappe said they are like predators and their identities should be exposed.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Government cockroach, Mel, is upset whenever any light is shone upon them...

terryc
terryc

He's likely saying this because he's part of it and upset that his name is going to be exposed also

john.lankers
john.lankers

The scum is starting to expose themselves.

Raz
Raz

Criminals fear whistleblowers. Guilty as charged Mel!

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Thats what communists do, protect the criminals and attack the law abiding good people! Everyone in the Liberal NDP coalition government are criminals and should be in jail or dealt with as a traitor in the 1800’s!

Can'tfixstupid
Can'tfixstupid

Time to begin a prosecution on this criminal “Cappe”! Total failure in life that’s what liberals are.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

I am now curious as to how this guys Job Description reads. Sounds like an average 6th grader would qualify......

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Mel Cappe needs a swift kick in the nuts.

