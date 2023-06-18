An ex-cabinet secretary Mel Cappe stated that federal whistleblowers who gave the media secret memos on Chinese spying should be punished.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Cappe said they are like predators and their identities should be exposed.
An ex-cabinet secretary Mel Cappe stated that federal whistleblowers who gave the media secret memos on Chinese spying should be punished.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Cappe said they are like predators and their identities should be exposed.
“I am telling you Parliament has created legislation which has to be respected and that is the Security of Information Act,” Cappe testified on Thursday at the Commons Public Accounts committee.
“I want to make sure no public servant takes it upon themselves to make a judgment that they know better than Parliament. That’s my point.”
The 2001 Security of Information Act prohibits the disclosure of confidential records and carries a penalty of up to 14 years in prison. Parliament passed this law to replace the 1939 Official Secrets Act.
Cappe was the Clerk of the Privy Council and Secretary to the Cabinet from 1999 to 2002. He is a Trudeau Foundation member.
During his testimony to MPs, Cappe said he was upset over the media's disclosure of confidential documents that revealed the activities of Chinese spies in Canada. He called for the prosecution of the reporters' sources.
“I think the leaker — he’s not a whistleblower, he’s a leaker — violated the law,” said Cappe.
“You made a distinction between a leaker and a whistleblower in reference to your comments about allegations of foreign interference,” said New Democrat MP Blake Desjarlais (Edmonton Griesbach, AB).
“Why do you say that?”
“A whistleblower is someone who sees illegal activity and wants to make sure it is dealt with,” replied Cappe.
“A leaker takes something that is secret and releases it.”
“So you’re confident there is nothing illegal?” asked Desjarlais.
“I haven’t seen the document. I don’t know what it is,” replied Cappe.
“You believe it’s not illegal?” asked Desjarlais.
“I can be proven wrong,” replied Cappe.
“The part you have assumed, though, is it is not illegal by making a reference to the fact it is not a whistleblower,” said Desjarlais.
“I’m saying, Mr. Cappe, that is a strange position to take when we lack the clarity of the truth here.”
“The only thing they found illegal was that this individual released secrets that are illegal to release,” Cappe replied.
“Imagine if the journalists had written, ‘We’re not releasing the identity of the source because the pedophile would be subject to prosecution under the Criminal Code.’ You wouldn’t accept that.”
“The issue has become so fraught and so emotional,” said Cappe.
Cappe stated that a public inquiry into handling 2021 security warnings was unnecessary.
“I really don’t care what was done,” said Cappe.
The testimony occurred during National Public Service Week.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(8) comments
Government cockroach, Mel, is upset whenever any light is shone upon them...
He's likely saying this because he's part of it and upset that his name is going to be exposed also
The scum is starting to expose themselves.
Criminals fear whistleblowers. Guilty as charged Mel!
Thats what communists do, protect the criminals and attack the law abiding good people! Everyone in the Liberal NDP coalition government are criminals and should be in jail or dealt with as a traitor in the 1800’s!
Time to begin a prosecution on this criminal “Cappe”! Total failure in life that’s what liberals are.
I am now curious as to how this guys Job Description reads. Sounds like an average 6th grader would qualify......
Mel Cappe needs a swift kick in the nuts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.