Former Calgary financial advisor charged in $5-million fraud

The RCMP's Provincial Financial Crime Team has brought charges against a Calgary resident for perpetrating a complex fraud scheme, allegedly siphoning off millions of dollars from unsuspecting clients during his tenure as a senior financial advisor.The accused, identified as Marc St. Pierre, 52, stands accused of orchestrating a sophisticated embezzlement operation by illicitly withdrawing funds from client accounts and redirecting them into his personal bank accounts. The scam has left a trail of devastation, impacting sixteen victims in the Red Deer area who collectively suffered losses amounting to nearly $5 million.St. Pierre's arrest came on April 4, following an extensive investigation conducted by the RCMP's Provincial Financial Crime Team. The charges levied against him include:Fraud over $5,000, as per section 380(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.Theft over $5,000, in violation of section 344(a) of the Criminal Code.He is cheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on May 14."The exploitation of trust by financial advisors to perpetrate frauds and investment scams poses a grave threat to the integrity of Alberta's financial landscape," said Sgt. John Lamming of the Provincial Financial Crime Team. "This investigation underscores the importance of vigilance among banking clients, urging them to monitor their accounts regularly for any signs of suspicious activity and promptly report it to their bank's fraud prevention team."