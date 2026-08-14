Former Cambridge University professor Jason Arday found dead

CALGARY — The former University of Cambridge professor, Jason Arday, who recently went viral for plagiarism claims has been found dead.Arday was found "unresponsive" at an address in London Friday afternoon, as reported by Sky News.The 41-year-old became Cambridge's youngest black professor back in 2023 and resigned from his position as a professor of sociology of education last week. This followed a series of reports that alleged he plagiarised his PhD thesis at Liverpool John Moores University..Among other claims, Arday stated he had run 600 miles in six days and raised millions for charity."Sadly, a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene," stated a spokesperson for Metropolitan Police in London."His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by officers."The police said the death is currently being treated as "unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious.".Cambridge University's youngest black professor quits as plagiarism questions mount.Questions about Arday's credentials started last month when Nathan Cofnas, a former Cambridge philosophy researcher, published an article on Substack detailing Arday's claims. Cofnas claimed to have put Arday's work through a plagiarism detection software, finding "many passages are lifted with minimal editing, sometimes retaining copy-editing mistakes from the original source."Initially, Cambridge had stood by Arday, pointing to an earlier investigation by Liverpool John Moores University, which gave Arday his doctorate, into the plagiarism allegations. However, last week, the university opened an investigation into the matter..Arday also previously claimed he was nonverbal until age 11 and learned to read and write at 18, while claiming he passed secondary school exams before 18.He also previously said he completed his doctoral work while suffering from a brain tumor, which was removed two weeks before his oral defence that he subsequently suffered a stroke and had to relearn material because of memory loss. Arday has a book deal with Simon & Schuster, a memoir called Great and Unfortunate Things, which he has claimed is worth £1.4 million.The memoir was published on Tuesday.