News

Former Canada soccer coach breaks silence on Olympic drone scandal, saying spying was part of culture

The Canada Soccer drone spying scandal.
The Canada Soccer drone spying scandal. WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada Soccer
Bev Priestman
Canada Soccer analyst Joseph Lombardi
jasmine mander
joey lombardo
drone scandal

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news