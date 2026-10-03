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Former CBC host coached Parliamentary Budget Officer before committee hearings

Annette Ryan
Annette RyanCourtesy CBC
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Cbc
Cdnpoli
Department Of Finance
Mark Carney
Jeremy Patzer
Kelly Mccauley
Jason Jacques
Budget Officer Yves Giroux
Jasraj Hallan
Annette Ryan
Royal Orr
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