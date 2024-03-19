News

Former clerk Wernick defends PM and officials regarding SNC-Lavalin affair

Former Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick spoke to the House of Commons ethics committee March 19.
Former Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick spoke to the House of Commons ethics committee March 19.Screenshot from ParlVu
Loading content, please wait...
Michael Cooper
Michael Wernick
Michael Barrett
Rene Villemure
Jody Wilson-Raybould
SNC-Lavalin

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news