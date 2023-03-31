O’Toole, Erin

Despite once voting to protect fetus rights, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said he’s always been pro choice.

 By Mike D'Amour

Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole will resign at the end of the House of Commons' spring session.

O’Toole said in a statement he would leave federal politics on June 23, when the House breaks for summer.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Should have gone a decade ago . . . an Ontario Progressive who never had a clue!

Report
LibertyOrDeath
LibertyOrDeath

You will not be missed, plant. You have no legacy.

Report

