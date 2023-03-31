Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole will resign at the end of the House of Commons' spring session.
O’Toole said in a statement he would leave federal politics on June 23, when the House breaks for summer.
“It has been the honour of a lifetime to serve my community in Parliament and to also have the privilege to serve the country as a minister and leader of the opposition. I am thankful to the people of Durham for their trust,” said O’Toole.
“I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to advance issues I believe are critically important to our country … from veterans’ mental health, to military preparedness, nuclear energy, Arctic sovereignty and a range of other important issues. I will continue to advance these interests and serve my constituents until the end of this session.”
In November 2012, O’Toole was elected through a by-election.
In Stephen Harper’s Conservative government, O’Toole served as parliamentary secretary to the minister of International Trade and Veterans Affairs.
O’Toole became the Conservative leader on Aug. 24, 2020, until Feb. 2, 2022, when the current Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre replaced him.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
Should have gone a decade ago . . . an Ontario Progressive who never had a clue!
You will not be missed, plant. You have no legacy.
