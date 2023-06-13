Erin O'Toole
Image courtesy of CBC

Erin O'Toole gave a speech in the Parliament on Monday. He asked the MPs not to get caught up in a “sinkhole of diversion and division.”

O'Toole is stepping down after serving four terms as an MP for Durham, Ontario. 

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Amy08
Amy08

He lost me at:

"...we are allowing conspiracy theories about the United Nations or the World Economic Forum to go unchallenged, or we attribute sinister motives to these organizations or people in a way that is simply not true or not fair.”

No conspiracy, all true and fair to criticize the UN and WHO involvement in the national affairs of Canada.

Report Add Reply
Jane V
Jane V

This is a very short article????

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Sounds like he is blaming social media for the downfall of 'democracy', and for demonizing the UN and the WEF. THAT is your farewell speech? Your farewell Speech is to stick up for the WEF? To poke blame at social media?

Is he saying that actually things are great, its just our divisive society to blame?

I agree with some of his points, polarization, parliament becoming a stage for out takes. But seriously, he seems to be giving one last shout out to globalists, and one last dig at the radical right.

Report Add Reply
Amy08
Amy08

100%

Report Add Reply
AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Good riddance

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.