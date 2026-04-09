Former Conservative MP Gladu backs Carney agenda at convention

TORONTO — Sarnia—Lambton MP Marilyn Gladu defended her decision to join the Liberal Party and voiced support for Prime Minister Mark Carney’s agenda during a press conference at the Liberal convention.Gladu, a former Conservative MP, said feedback from constituents following the last federal election influenced her decision, citing concerns about Conservative leadership and growing support for Carney.“What I heard… was that people were upset that Pierre [Poilievre] lost his riding, lost the election, and they were not confident that he could regain that,” she said. “Even long-term Conservative supporters in my riding have said… we really think that he’s the guy for the moment.”Gladu said she is “proud to be part of the Prime Minister’s new government,” pointing to priorities such as housing construction, trade diversification, crime legislation and defence spending as aligning with her constituents’ concerns.She framed her move as beneficial for her riding, noting Sarnia—Lambton’s history as a bellwether constituency that traditionally aligned with the governing party..“After 10 years and four elections… even my strong Conservative supporters are saying… we really need to have that support,” she said, referencing local needs such as affordable housing and infrastructure.On social issues, Gladu said she would support the Liberal government’s positions, including abortion rights and LGBTQ+ protections.“I will vote with the government. I will protect the rights and freedoms of women to choose, for people to be who they are and love who they love,” she said.Responding to criticism about crossing the floor without seeking a new mandate, Gladu said changes to the Elections Act would be required before triggering a byelection in such circumstances. She added that current priorities include addressing trade tensions with the United States and advancing national projects.Gladu also reiterated her opposition to conversion therapy, stating she supported legislation banning the practice once earlier concerns about freedom of expression were addressed.Some critics have questioned whether her constituents support the move, but Gladu maintained that her decision reflects feedback she has received since last summer.“All I can say is that I’ve been listening to my constituents… and this is what my constituents are saying,” she said.