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Former Conservative MP Gladu backs Carney agenda at convention

Former Tory MJP Marilyn Gladu at the Liberal convention
Former Tory MJP Marilyn Gladu at the Liberal conventionScreenshot:CPAC
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Cpc
Liberals
Mark Carney
Tories
Lpc
Mp Marilyn Gladu
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
Marilyn Gladu floor crossing

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