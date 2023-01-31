Stella Ambler

Stella Ambler is taking the Ontario PC Party to court over Premier Doug Ford's move to appoint an election candidate in the riding where she was seeking the nomination.

 Courtesy CBC

Former Conservative MP Stella Ambler will serve as president of Municipal Watch, a new grassroots watchdog organization which will fight back against wasteful and bad policies in towns and cities. 

“We’re seeing an increasing amount of waste, inefficiency and nonsensical policies coming from municipal governments across Canada,” said Ambler, former MP for Mississauga-South, in a Monday press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

