Former CTF director wants resolution for $3,755 COVID-era travel ticket

A former federal director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation who received a $3,755 ticket for violating the 'Quarantine Act' says he is still waiting for resolution on the matter three years later.Kevin Gaudet shared his account in a thread posted to Twitter ("X")..Gaudet was to be his dad’s caregiver for his open heart surgery. The younger Gaudet was not yet eligible for the jab as it was by age and need, so he flew to Houston, Texas to get the Johnson & Johnson jab."Upon return a ‘public health officer’ and 6 police surrounded me demanding I give them my credit card so they would call, book and pay for a quarantine hotel. I refused as I had a safer place in which I could quarantine. Remember in those hotels food was bad, crime was a problem," Gaudet explained in a reply to his own post."And people were getting sick in hotel. It was surreal. 'So you are choosing this ticket'. Me: 'no.' Them: 'then you must go to hotel' Me: no. Them: 'so you choose the ticket? Me: no. I choose to go home. Around we went. Finally they just gave me the ticket," Gaudet recalled."And 3 cops walked me out of the airport. Note: I required a negative Covid test to fly. And a negative test to return. I had two negative tests in 72 hours and a place to quarantine alone. I had to do another test from home watched by a nurse over Zoom and submit it by courier," explained in the next post on the thread."While in quarantine another ‘health officer’ visited my location. I was on a walk in the woods (alone in 150 acres of forest). As I was not at the house the police were then called and visited, to ensure I was there, which I was. I fought my ticket in court pleading not guilty."The resident of the Greater Toronto Area still has no resolution on the matter."That was some 2 years ago. Silence since. So, three years later the ticket technically still stands. How many more are there out there like me with tickets? To this day I have to avoid thinking much about the whole experience, given how absurd every step was," he wrote.Gaudet, now a consultant in government and public affairs for BrightPoint Strategy, concluded his account on a bright note and a suggestion for policy-makers."Perhaps the government should announce all the tickets are tossed due to processing time. On the bright side the surgery went well and Dad is still with us."