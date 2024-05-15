News

Former CTF director wants resolution for $3,755 COVID-era travel ticket

Kevin Gaudet was issued a fine upon returning to Canada from the U.S. during COVID, but awaits a legal resolution three years later.
Kevin Gaudet was issued a fine upon returning to Canada from the U.S. during COVID, but awaits a legal resolution three years later.Kevin Gaudet / Twitter ("X")
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Taxpayers Federation
COVID-19 Tickets
Kevin Gaudet
BrightPoint Strategy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news