Former defence chief considered resigning over Trudeau government’s military decisions

CALGARY — Retired general Wayne Eyre says clashes with Justin Trudeau’s government over military funding and the sexual misconduct scandal led him to consider resigning as Canada’s top soldier “several times.”In an interview with CBC News about his new memoir, Into the Breach: A Soldier’s Journey, Eyre said he stayed because his departure could have deepened the turmoil facing the Canadian Armed Forces.“You can fall on your sword, but generally it hurts and you can only do it once,” he told CBC. He said a defence chief’s resignation would be a political act with consequences for the military and its relationship with the government.Eyre took over as acting chief of the defence staff in February 2021 after admiral Art MacDonald stepped aside amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour. MacDonald was not charged and did not return to the job.The appointment put Eyre at the centre of a wider sexual misconduct scandal involving senior military leaders. .WATCH: Canadian Armed Forces recruitment ad featuring all-white cast sparks debate over DEI policies\n.In the memoir, he describes that period as “soul crushing” and says he questioned whether he was suited to the role.One confrontation nearly prompted his resignation in June 2021. Trudeau and then-deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland publicly questioned Eyre’s decision to keep Vice-Admiral Craig Baines as navy commander after Baines played golf with former defence chief Jonathan Vance, who was under military police investigation following allegations of inappropriate behaviour.Eyre told CBC he felt Freeland had thrown him “under the bus.”He said he was about to offer his resignation during a call with Trudeau when the prime minister told him he still had confidence in him. Eyre remained in the post for another three years.The memoir also describes Eyre’s frustration with the pace of decisions on military support for Ukraine after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. He writes about debates over supplying weapons, training Ukrainian troops and transferring M-777 artillery.Eyre said the government’s initial reluctance to send lethal aid reflected “a collision of ideology with reality.” He also acknowledged that Canada later moved quickly on some shipments, including Leopard tanks..Canadian Army restructures divisions to focus on domestic defence, major conflict preparedness .In his account, the gap between political promises and military resources became especially stark during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s September 2023 visit to Canada.Eyre wrote that he struggled to reconcile speeches pledging strong support for Ukraine with a billion-dollar military budget cut and delays in approving a new defence policy.He raises similar concerns about the Trudeau government’s $38-billion NORAD commitment. Eyre writes that, ahead of its announcement in 2022, he could not get a clear account of where the money would come from or how it would be allocated.He characterized the funding approach as “smoke and mirrors,” saying some money already assigned to military equipment was being reallocated and much of the spending was years away.Eyre’s book also addresses discussions within the military during the 2022 convoy protest in Ottawa. He told CBC that staff considered possible scenarios, particularly whether military tow trucks could be used to remove vehicles, but did not develop an operational plan to deploy troops. He opposed giving the Armed Forces a role in ending the protest.Despite his warnings about military readiness, Eyre told CBC he believes Canada is moving in the right direction under Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government.Asked whether the country is ready for a possible major conflict in the coming years, he answered: “No. But we’re on the right path, and we are getting there.”