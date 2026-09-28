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Former defence chief considered resigning over Trudeau government’s military decisions

Retired general Wayne Eyre says clashes with Justin Trudeau’s government over military funding and the sexual misconduct scandal led him to consider resigning as Canada’s top soldier “several times.”
Retired general Wayne Eyre says clashes with Justin Trudeau’s government over military funding and the sexual misconduct scandal led him to consider resigning as Canada’s top soldier “several times.”Courtesy of the CBC
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Justin Trudeau
Chrystia Freeland
Canadian Armed Forces
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Wayne Eyre
Mark Carney
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Art Mcdonald
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