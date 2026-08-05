Former Dominion Society director addresses resignation, says opponents ‘desperate’ to stop remigration message

CALGARY — The former Dominion Society of Canada director who recently resigned after controversial material from his past resurfaced has addressed the issue, saying political opponents are threatened by the national group and its message of remigration.Greg Wycliffe, a filmmaker, comedian and musician, released two videos on social media platform X on Wednesday, expanding on his decision to leave the Society and arguing the controversy surrounding the announcement was intended not only to target him personally, but also to damage the organization..“Because the Dominion Society has been so successful, they are digging into my trash bin of my history,” Wycliffe said.“Only dogs play in the trash, but they're finding things to try and attack The Dominion Society, and because we are still only just into our second year, I thought it was best for me to resign, so they have as little to work with as possible.”Last week, the Dominion Society announced Wycliffe's resignation after conservative commentator Mario Zelaya circulated clips related to his previous work in radio and entertainment in Toronto, including his time at 103.9 Proud FM, a radio station that served the sexual minority community, where Wycliffe had worked as an announcer and morning-show host..The Dominion Society was founded in 2025 by Daniel Tyrie, who served as executive director of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) from 2019 to 2024 before leaving following a disagreement with party leadership over its direction.The non-profit organization has since emerged as a growing voice advocating sweeping immigration restrictions and remigration.Wycliffe — who ran as a PPC candidate in the 2019 federal election — defended his history of provocative work, saying putting himself in uncomfortable situations had long been part of his public persona.He referenced his past work interviewing hundreds of participants at the 2022 Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, as well as writing “inflammatory songs about government overreach and the various hate speech laws that Ottawa tries to pass.”.Dominion Society director resigns after online resurfacing of past 'LGBTQ+' content.“There's a lot of things that the average Canadian would not do to put themselves out there because not everyone has the skills, not everyone has the time or the balls to do so,” he said, adding the Dominion Society had a “bright future” ahead.“It will not matter that I will be stepping down. It will not make a big difference... [Our opponents] will try to do anything to hurt the Dominion Society because they are desperate. They don’t want this idea of remigration to become more popular.”Wycliffe also took some parting shots at the Conservative Party of Canada, accusing it of failing to challenge what he called “replacement migration.”“If you are somebody who uncritically supports the Conservative Party or God forbid shills for this party that does not at all criticize or oppose replacement migration whatsoever... Yeah, shilling for that party in 2026, that’s actually much gayer than anything I’ve ever done,” he said.