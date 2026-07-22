Former Epstein pimp found dead in Paris home

A former model recruiter who procured girls and women for Jeffrey Epstein has been found dead at his home just outside Paris, France.Daniel Siad, 69, was found dead by French authorities on Monday at his house located in Colombes, a northwest suburb of Paris.Authorities say the cause and manner of death are unclear, and an autopsy will be completed."An investigation to determine the cause of death was opened on Monday evening following the discovery," said the Nanterre prosecutor's office on Wednesday.Siad was a longtime friend and business partner of child sex trafficker, with Siad admitting to have arranged meetings between Epstein and countless female models.His name appears over 1,000 times in the declassified Epstein files, with him and Epstein having communicated extensively over the last decade of Epstein's life.One interaction includes Epstein telling Siad that a model he had suggested as an 'assistant' was "too old.".Siad maintained his innocence despite continuing to interact with Epstein even after his 2008 sex crime conviction, saying that Epstein told him he was a changed man.He says he thought Epstein was a casting director for Victoria's Secret and other top modelling agencies.Two women whom Epstein abused came forward to CNN, saying that Siad was the one who had introduced them to the disgraced financier.Siad himself was plagued with legal issues before his death, including allegations of rape going all the way back to the 1990s.