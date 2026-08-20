Former Fauci advisor guilty of conspiring to hide federal COVID-19 documents

David Morens, a former senior official in the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and close advisor to former NIAID director, and chief COVID-16 propagandist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has pleaded guilty to conspiring to hide federal records pertaining to the pandemic.
The guilty plea comes after an investigation by the US Attorney's Office (USAO) in the District of Maryland lead to a conspiracy charge stemming from a scheme to evade Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests and the Federal Records Act in connection with communications about coronavirus research grants.
Morens was aided and abetted by two other conspirators, said the USAO in a statement.
“According to his guilty plea, Morens, Co-Conspirator 1 (CC1), Co-Conspirator 2 (CC2), and others conspired during the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the United States after National Institutes of Health (NIH) terminated CC1’s grant,” reads the statement in part.
“NIH terminated the grant, Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence, based on allegations that COVID-19 emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in Wuhan, China. NIAID awarded the grant to 'Company 1' and CC1, who made a subaward to the WIV.”
The statement goes on to say after the grant was terminated, Morens and CC2 pledged to help restore the bat coronavirus grant and counter the narrative that COVID-19 leaked from a lab.
“In anticipation that their communications would be requested through FOIA Requests, Morens, CC1 and CC2 agreed in writing to intentionally hide their communications from public view by corresponding using Morens’s personal Gmail account, rather than his official NIH email account,” reads the statement.
Morens’ Gmail account was used to exchange non-public NIH information; correspond about their efforts to influence NIH to fund ‘Company 1’; exchange edits to drafts of letters addressed to NIH leadership for ‘Company 1 and CC1. and “back-channel” information to a senior NIAID official.
“According to court documents, each of these matters fell within Morens’ role as senior advisor and constituted federal records that needed to be created, maintained, and exchanged on government systems,” reads the statement.
In his guilty plea, Morens admitted he and CC1 conspired to pay illegal gratuities.
“CC1 gifted Morens wine for his “behind-the-scenes shenanigans,” and arranged for its delivery to Morens’s Maryland residence. Morens then allegedly identified an official act that he could perform to “deserve” the gift, which was to author a scientific commentary in a prominent medical journal advocating that COVID-19 had natural origins,” reads the statement.
“CC1 suggested he would provide Morens with additional things of value, including meals at Michelin-starred restaurants in Paris, New York, and Washington, DC.”
“Morens is facing up to five years in prison for conspiracy to commit offenses and to defraud the United States,” said Kelly O. Hayes, US attorney for the District of Maryland.
“Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district judge determines sentencing after considering the US sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.”
Fauci distanced himself from Morens in 2024, saying he knew nothing about the actions of Morens. “(He) was not an adviser to me on institute policy or other substantive issues,” Fauci said at the time. “He is a scientist, writer and historian.”
Fauci will soon face trials of his own, including for a charge of contempt of the US Congress, as well as charges from attorneys general in the states of Florida, West Virginia, and Louisiana, for contravening laws in those states.
Trial dates have not been announced.