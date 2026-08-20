David Morens, a former senior official in the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and close advisor to former NIAID director, and chief COVID-16 propagandist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has pleaded guilty to conspiring to hide federal records pertaining to the pandemic.

The guilty plea comes after an investigation by the US Attorney's Office (USAO) in the District of Maryland lead to a conspiracy charge stemming from a scheme to evade Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests and the Federal Records Act in connection with communications about coronavirus research grants.

Morens was aided and abetted by two other conspirators, said the USAO in a statement.

“According to his guilty plea, Morens, Co-Conspirator 1 (CC1), Co-Conspirator 2 (CC2), and others conspired during the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the United States after National Institutes of Health (NIH) terminated CC1’s grant,” reads the statement in part.

“NIH terminated the grant, Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence, based on allegations that COVID-19 emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in Wuhan, China. NIAID awarded the grant to 'Company 1' and CC1, who made a subaward to the WIV.”